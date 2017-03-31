31°
36,000 properties without power: How long to fix it?

Nicky Moffat
Tessa Mapstone
and | 30th Mar 2017 5:37 PM Updated: 31st Mar 2017 6:13 AM
Craig Warhurst

UPDATE: More than 36,000 homes and businesses in the Sunshine Coat and Noosa Council area remain without power on Friday morning.

Ferocious winds brought down 290 power lines across the Sunshine Coast in a severe storm cell that struck between 5-6pm Thursday as ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moved south. 

There are 9792 customers are without power in the Noosa area, and 26,415 Sunshine Coast homes and businesses as of 6am Friday morning.

Gympie has more than 350 properties without power.

Energex spokesman John Cannon told the Sunshine Coast Daily on Thursday night. that crews would work through the night but there were "major safety concerns".

"The big problem we have is getting access into some of these places," he said. 

"As you can appreciate there's a lot of debris and flood water.

"We're confident we can start to have an impact on that number (of outages) probably into tomorrow and throughout the day.

Across South East Queensland 599 lines have been brought down, and Mr Cannon said it was vital people took their own safety seriously. 

He said fallen powerlines should not be approached and people should stay out of areas where electrical equipment had been submerged.

Electrical equipment that has been submerged in water should not be used until it has been tested by an electrician. 

EMERGENCY CONTACT NUMBERS

  • Call 000 if you are in a life threatening situation
  • Call Energex on 13 19 62 to report wires that are down 


OUTAGES: 

Affected suburbs in the Noosa area include: 

Boreen Point, Castaways Beach, Cooroibah, Cooroy, Cooroy Mountain, Cootharaba, Doonan, Lake Macdonald, Marcus Beach, Noosa Heads, Noosa North Shore, Noosaville, Peregian Beach, Pomona, Ridgewood, Ringtail Creek, Sunrise Beach, Tewantin, Tinbeerwah.

On the Sunshine Coast:

 Alexandra Headland, Bald Knob, Balmoral Ridge, Beerburrum, Beerwah, Belli Park, Bells Creek, Bli Bli, Bridges, Buddina, Buderim, Burnside, Caloundra, Caloundra West, Chervallum, Coes Creek, Coochin Creek, Cooloolabin, Coolum Beach, Crohamhurst, Diamond Valley, Diddillibah, Eerwah Vale, Eudlo, Eumundi, Forset Glen, Glasshouse Moutains, Glenview, Hunchy, Ilkley, Image Flat, Kiamba, Kiels Mountain, Kulangoor, Kunda Park, Kureelpa, Landers Shoot, Landsborough, Little Mountain, Maleny, Marcoola, Maroochy River, Maroochydore, Meridan Plains, Minyama, Mons, Montville, Moloolaba, Mooloolah Valley, Mount Coolum, Mountain Creek, Mudjimba, Nambour, Ninderry, North Arm, Pacific Paradise, Palmview, Palmwoods, Parklands, Parrearra, Peachester, Point Arkwright, Reesville, Rosemount, Sippy Downs, Tanawha, Towen Mountain, Valdora, Verrierdale, Warana, West Woombye, Weyba Downs, Woombye, Wootha, Yandina, Yandina Creek, Yaroomba. 

 

UPDATE: There are now almost 40,000 homes and businesses across the Sunshine Coast without power.

Energex reports 29,223 power outages on the Sunshine Coast and 9640 at Noosa.

EARLIER: Ferocious winds have brought 290 power lines down across the Sunshine Coast, cutting power to almost 40,000 homes and businesses.

Energex spokesman Danny Donald said most of these were between Noosa and the Sunshine Coast, and while teams were restoring power across the area winds up to 124kmh were hampering efforts.

"It's by far the worst in south-east Queensland," he said.

"Currently there are 23,000 out in south-east Queensland."

Across south-east Queensland 93 wires are down, 65 of which are on the Sunshine Coast.

"We're asking people to be aware…there could be wires down across the roads and at wooded areas across the hinterland," he said.

EMERGENCY CONTACT NUMBERS

  • Call 000 if you are in a life threatening situation
  • Call Energex on 13 19 62 to report wires that are down 

If a wire is across a road do not drive over it or come in contact in any way.

Do not drive through water if there is any sign of electrical infrastructure such as green boxes and transformers.

"If powerline is on the ground, it can still be live. Don't go anywhere near it," he said.

"Our crews are out there working as hard as we can.

"Winds are up to 120kmh at Double Island Point which means we can't put our bucket trucks up, because they'll get blown over.

"We can't risk the life of our crews or safety of the community, so in some cases we have to halt restoration processes as this goes on.

"It could be a long night for everyone."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  cyclone debbie emergency power sunshine coast weather

