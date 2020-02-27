Deadly mass shooting at US brewery

A person opened fire in one of the headquarters’ main buildings, according to reports. Picture: AP

Police in the American state of Wisconsin are responding to a "critical incident" after a man opened fire at the headquarters of a major beer brand, killing several people.

Local television network WISN-TV reported that there was an active shooter situation near one of the main buildings at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee.

Multiple media outlets in the city have cited unidentified police sources as saying there are "several" fatalities.

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney told the Associated Press that there was an "active situation" but didn't have any further details.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances.

Authorities respond to an active shooting at the Molson Coors Brewing campus in Milwaukee. Picture: AP

Milwaukee Police and Milwaukee Fire Department personnel respond to reports of an active shooting at the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus in Milwaukee. Picture: AP

Live video showed an officer in body armour getting an assault rifle out of a car. Emergency crews were continuing to arrive at the scene nearly two hours after the initial call to police.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were among the agencies responding.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett also arrived on the scene.

The incident occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities.

At least 600 people work at the complex, which is widely known in the Milwaukee area as "Miller Valley," a reference to the Miller Brewing Company that is now part of Molson Coors.

#BREAKING Mass shooting reported in Milwaukee, US reports seven people dead, including shooter pic.twitter.com/QcKVpDAx6B — Andrew Backhouse (@Andytwit123) February 26, 2020

#UPDATE: James Boyles told he Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors. She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was active shooter and she was locked in a room with co-workers. https://t.co/B9TvEb8gEN pic.twitter.com/2NQVKDHHvr — KTVU (@KTVU) February 26, 2020

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for "officer safety purposes".

James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department.

She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was an active shooter and she was locked in a room with a number of co-workers, the newspaper reported.

"Miller Valley" features a 160-year-old brewery, with a packaging centre that fills thousands of cans and bottles every minute and a distribution centre the size of five football fields.

The facility is also home to corporate customer service, finance, human resources and engineering.

WISN-TV reported that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings. Picture: AP

Tours take people to underground caves where beer was once stored, a saloon with intricate woodwork, a stein hall with stained glass windows, a champagne room meeting hall with leaded glass windows, and an outdoor beer garden that can hold 300 people.