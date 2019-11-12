Deadly fire cocktail to hit region

BATTLE: Firefighters back burn yesterday to stop the fire at Black Snake jumping into properties on Jackson, Webb and Mariner Rds on top of the range.

A DEADLY cocktail of conditions forecast for today has the state on high fire alert and could hinder the efforts of firefighters to contain the blaze burning at Black Snake in the Gympie region.

Easterly to north-easterly winds are forecast for the Gympie region today, combined with temperatures reaching 36C and no rain in sight.

Three fire crews are already battling the Black Snake blaze, near Widgee and Kilkivan, with nine more en route, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed.

It is the start of 48 hours of hellish conditions for fires, according to predictions.

“Fire conditions are expected to escalate significantly today and continue until the weekend,” the spokeswoman said.

“Heightened conditions at fires will remain challenging, fast moving and hard to contain.”

The real challenge will be in tomorrow’s forecast, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dan Narramore said, when winds are forecast to switch direction and fire danger rating is likely to increase to severe in Wide Bay.

“It’s going to be one of those really hot and windy days, that’s going to lead to erratic and dangerous fire behaviour,” he said.