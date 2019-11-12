Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BATTLE: Firefighters back burn yesterday to stop the fire at Black Snake jumping into properties on Jackson, Webb and Mariner Rds on top of the range.
BATTLE: Firefighters back burn yesterday to stop the fire at Black Snake jumping into properties on Jackson, Webb and Mariner Rds on top of the range.
News

Deadly fire cocktail to hit region

Frances Klein
12th Nov 2019 8:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DEADLY cocktail of conditions forecast for today has the state on high fire alert and could hinder the efforts of firefighters to contain the blaze burning at Black Snake in the Gympie region.

Easterly to north-easterly winds are forecast for the Gympie region today, combined with temperatures reaching 36C and no rain in sight.

BATTLE: Firefighters back burn yesterday to stop the fire at Black Snake jumping into properties on Jackson, Webb and Mariner Rds on top of the range.
BATTLE: Firefighters back burn yesterday to stop the fire at Black Snake jumping into properties on Jackson, Webb and Mariner Rds on top of the range.

LATEST UPDATES ON GYMPIE REGION BUSH FIRE HERE

Three fire crews are already battling the Black Snake blaze, near Widgee and Kilkivan, with nine more en route, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed.

BATTLE: Firefighters back burn yesterday to stop the fire at Black Snake jumping into properties on Jackson, Webb and Mariner Rds on top of the range.
BATTLE: Firefighters back burn yesterday to stop the fire at Black Snake jumping into properties on Jackson, Webb and Mariner Rds on top of the range.

It is the start of 48 hours of hellish conditions for fires, according to predictions.

“Fire conditions are expected to escalate significantly today and continue until the weekend,” the spokeswoman said.

MORE: Fire west of Gympie could be ‘unstoppable’ says resident

“Heightened conditions at fires will remain challenging, fast moving and hard to contain.”

The real challenge will be in tomorrow’s forecast, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dan Narramore said, when winds are forecast to switch direction and fire danger rating is likely to increase to severe in Wide Bay.

“It’s going to be one of those really hot and windy days, that’s going to lead to erratic and dangerous fire behaviour,” he said.

bom bush fire gympie fires warning weather
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Countdown to disaster as 48-hour nightmare begins

        premium_icon Countdown to disaster as 48-hour nightmare begins

        News Thousands of troops are on standby to help battle the country’s bushfire crisis, as Queensland braces for two days of horror fire conditions.

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Gympie fighter outlasts former UFC star in 3-round war

        premium_icon Gympie fighter outlasts former UFC star in 3-round war

        News GYMPIE-bred MMA star Arlene Blencowe weathered a ferocious storm to overcome former...

        63 marijuana plants only for personal use, Gympie court hears

        premium_icon 63 marijuana plants only for personal use, Gympie court...

        News A 48-YEAR-OLD Gunalda man busted growing 63 marijuana plants and possessing more...