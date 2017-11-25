Deadly drivers should be sent to jail

I WHOLE-HEARTEDLY support the rising protests and calls by grief stricken families and members of the justice system for tougher penalties against deadly drivers.

A coroner recently examining the death of a Maryborough woman, killed last year, said tougher penalties were needed after the young driver convicted of causing her death through careless driving walked free.

In September, the mother of two siblings killed in a horror crash near Tiaro by a careless driver made the same plea, and launched a petition to have the laws changed.

Her hope is for new Queensland legislation - called Walkers Law - that will ensure bad drivers found responsible for such devastating accidents feel the full force of the law. And so they should.

Slapping them with a $1000 fine and disqualifying them from driving for a few months is grossly inadequate and no deterrent.

Reports are on the rise of tail-gaters, especially on the Mary Valley Highway - aggressive, speeding morons who try to intimidate other drivers into going faster or pulling over so they can overtake.

If the actions of these idiots cause an accident, and if that accident leads to serious injury or death they should have the book thrown at them - and that includes time behind bars.

The punishment should fit the crime.