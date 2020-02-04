Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government would assess how much water was in southeast Queensland dams in March or April and decide whether water restrictions would be imposed.
Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government would assess how much water was in southeast Queensland dams in March or April and decide whether water restrictions would be imposed.
Environment

Deadline revealed for harsh water restrictions

by Antonia O’Flaherty
4th Feb 2020 4:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTHEAST Queenslanders will know by April whether they will be forced into harsh water restrictions, the Premier has announced.

Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government would assess how much water was in southeast Queensland dams in March or April and decide whether water restrictions would be imposed.

She said while the monsoon season was late, a week of rain was predicted, with the wet period upon the state now.

"We are not even at the stage of severe water restrictions in relation to southeast Queensland's water supply," she said.

"By all accounts we will not need to move to any water restrictions. Of course we will monitor that, as good governments do."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

 

 

Opposition frontbencher Ros Bates. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Opposition frontbencher Ros Bates. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

It comes after Opposition frontbencher Ros Bates slammed the Palaszczuk Government for its "failure" to build and upgrade dams in parliament today.

"Will the Premier rule out requiring south east Queensland residents to drink recycled sewage?" Ms Bates asked.

But Ms Palaszczuk said about $700 million had this year been allocated to upgrading dams or providing water security around the state.

annastacia palaszczuk dams drought environment water restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local speedway champ cleans up in 4 major events

        premium_icon Local speedway champ cleans up in 4 major events

        News 22 qualifiers lined up for the 30-lap final, with half of the field completing the distance.

        Tragic death sends businessman into drug spiral

        premium_icon Tragic death sends businessman into drug spiral

        Crime A 34-year-old started using meth to deal with the stress of upholding his family...

        40 of Gympie’s most adorable cats

        premium_icon 40 of Gympie’s most adorable cats

        News Cat-lovers show-off their purrr-fect pets in our hunt to find Gympie’s most...

        Council rejects claims of neglect as ‘misinformation’

        premium_icon Council rejects claims of neglect as ‘misinformation’

        News ‘Misinformation’ over council treatment of Goomeri, Kilkivan disappointing, says...