A dead whale has washed up on the beach at Dilli Village this morning.
News

Dead whale sparks concerns at popular beach spot

Sarah Dionysius
by
28th Jun 2018 10:14 AM

A DEAD whale has washed up on shore near a popular beach spot this morning.

The corpse was spotted south of Fraser Island at Dilli Village and it shows signs of injury that according to residents "look like the sharks have had a good feed".

Images of the carcass were posted on social media, with one person commenting "A good reminder why its a really bad idea to swim in the ocean on Fraser".

 

Bite marks indicate sharks may have been feeding on the carcass.
People are advised to stay away from the carcass as whales may carry zoonotic diseases, which are diseases that can be transferred from animal species to humans.

If you see a stranded whale, alive or dead, report it immediately by calling the RSPCA Qld on 1300 ANIMAL and follow the advice of wildlife officers.

 

beached whale dead whale fraser island rspca
