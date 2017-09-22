30°
Dead man's bones hard to identify, murder trial told

Shaun Barker vanished in late 2013 and now two men are accused of murdering him.
John Weekes
SHAUN BARKER'S remains were so badly burned they were in some cases barely distinguishable from charred vegetation.　

Images of the Toolara Forest near Tin Can Bay where Mr Barker's remains were found in 2014 were presented to the jury at a murder trial in Brisbane on Thursday.　

Matthew Leslie Armitage, 25, and his father Stephen John Armitage, 48, have both pleaded not guilty to murder.　

A witness who examined the scene told Brisbane Supreme Court bone fragments and human remains were "quite scattered” at the area.　

"There was what appeared to be a rib ... under the surface of the soil. So we had to dig away and excavate it.”　

Some bones could not be identified, she said.　

Later on Thursday, a detective explained a series of maps presented to the jury.　

The maps used information sourced from technology including traffic cameras and mobile phone tower pings.　

One photograph presented to the jury was of a white Toyota LandCruiser.　

The Crown has alleged Mr Barker was taken from the Gold Coast to Coolooloa Cove after being accused of stealing 20 litres of the drug Fantasy.　

Mr Barker vanished in December 2013.　

The Crown earlier told the court one witness was allegedly told a person had "p*ssed and sh*t all over the back” of a four-wheel drive Mr Barker was allegedly transported in.　

Earlier this week, Mr Barker's sister Sheridan Mollenhauer told the court her brother, 33, had lost weight dramatically by late 2013.　

"He just didn't look like my brother.”　

She believed addiction to the drug ice was to blame.　

On Tuesday, Corey James Ballard, who claimed to have seen a man fall out of an esky, admitted lying to the Crime and Corruption Commission about his drug habit.　

The trial continues.　-NewsRegional

The Sunshine Coast Daily
