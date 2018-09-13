Dead internet sensation's curtain call at Gympie taxidermist

LEGACY LIVES ON: Gary The Goat & Jimbo at Flamingoes. Gary the Goat is getting taxidermied in Gympie.

GARY the Goat is a household name, with more than 1.7 million followers on Facebook.

The cheeky Aussie goat quickly rose to fame through his stand-up shows at country pubs worldwide.

Sadly last year, the internet sensation had to be euthanized after suffering an acute heart tumour.

Tristan Donehue with Gary the Goat.

Owner Jim Dezarnaulds aka Jimbo Bazoobi decided to get Gary the Goat taxidermied by Amamoor's Down Under Taxidermy and Hunting.

The procedure is set to cost Jimbo $15,000 and could take up to a month to complete, with a fundraiser scheduled.

From there, Gary the Goat will trek to Rockhampton where he'll be put on public display at the Saleyards Distillery.

The Saleyards Distillery has even produced a rum in honour of the beloved goat.

James Dezarnaulds aka Jimbo Bazoobi at The Saleyards Distillery with a bottle of Gary the Goat rum. Allan Reinikka ROK120918agoat3

On Friday night, the hotel will also host a premiere of the Gary the Goat movie called Jimbo's and Gary's Aussie Aussie Odyssey.

Jimbo said he edited it to be a true representation of Gary's life and has been gauging audience reaction.

"I am getting responses who haven't even heard of Gary but are laughing the whole way through and crying in the end. He dies in the end,” Jimbo said.

He chose the Downunder taxidermist because "you can't get more Aussie than that”.

"Gary the Goat died in Gatton so I decided to google nearby taxidermists and came across the one in Amamoor,” he said.

Jimbo said he wanted to keep Gary's legacy running by getting him taxidermied.

"He was a goat that literally didn't give a f--k,” he said.

"I want him taxidermied shagging another goat with the plaque underneath saying "the only f--k Gary ever gave.”

Owner of the Down Under Taxidermy and Hunting Markus Michalowitz with the Himalayan Tahr from New Zealand. Philippe Coquerand

Owner of Down Under Taxidermy and Hunting as well as Pet Preservation, Markus Michalowitz, said he was honoured to keep the legacy running.

"I had no idea who Gary the Goat was until after he died,” Mr Michalowitz said.

"I would have to say the whole concept is unique.”

Down Under Taxidermy and Hunting is thriving, with customers nationwide booking orders up to a year in advance.

Owner of the Down Under Taxidermy and Hunting Markus Michalowitz with the scrub bull from North Queensland. Philippe Coquerand

"There are lots of exotic animals here. We have clients all over Australia. It's more Australians that go overseas and they come back with exotic stuff,” he said.

Jimbo is hoping to raise $50,000 for a bronze statue and $100,000 for the movie.

To access the kick-starter campaign go to https://kck.st/2NKOdqt.