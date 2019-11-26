Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Breaking

Dead body found in Coast unit complex

Shayla Bulloch
26th Nov 2019 9:04 AM | Updated: 9:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STRONG smell wafting from a Maroochydore unit complex alerted a neighbour to the body of a dead man.

Sunshine Coast police were called to the Beach Prd unit complex about 8am this morning to reports of a strong stench coming from one of the units.

Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Initial reports indicated the door to the man's unit complex was ajar and police believed he had been dead for some time.

Police speak with a tenant in Maroochydore after a dead man’s body was found in a unit. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police speak with a tenant in Maroochydore after a dead man’s body was found in a unit. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Gloved officers spoke to neighbours at the unit this morning while they investigated the scene.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Service said the man's death "doesn't look suspicious in any way" and did not suspect police would be investigating the cause of death further.

More Stories

breaking news dead body deaths editors picks maroochydore scd breaking unit complex
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dramatic end to drag race in Gympie region street

        premium_icon Dramatic end to drag race in Gympie region street

        News Neighbours rushed to the scene of a firey crash

        How Gympie catapulted this drug onto Aussie streets

        premium_icon How Gympie catapulted this drug onto Aussie streets

        News Town's sad, key part in the rapid expansion of the drug

        $40k lights too heavy for Gympie’s new Christmas tree

        $40k lights too heavy for Gympie’s new Christmas tree

        News The scheduled lighting of the tree event will also be postponed to December 2020...

        Eight people due to appear in two Gympie courts today

        premium_icon Eight people due to appear in two Gympie courts today

        News Every court sitting day, a number of people are required to attend a Gympie court...