Dead baby humpback found washed up on beach

A DEAD newborn humpback whale has been found washed up on the beach on Fraser Island.

The Chronicle understands the sad discovery was made on Tuesday morning and the animal had no visible signs of trauma.

A sad sight on the Fraser Island beach today... a dead newborn whale washed ashore. Poor bub. pic.twitter.com/gHKFCGzszO — Justine E Hausheer (@justinehausheer) July 2, 2019

It is believed the whale was only a few days old and died of natural causes.

The whale washed on on a beach just south of Indian Heads and has since been removed.

Photos of the whale were shared online by Justine Hausheer.

The Chronicle has contacted the Department of Environment and Science for comment.