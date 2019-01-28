Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An ibis was found dead at Ballina, killed in an appalling act of torture.
An ibis was found dead at Ballina, killed in an appalling act of torture. contributed
Crime

Dead animal found with duct tape wrapped around its head

26th Jan 2019 8:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BIRD was killed in an appalling act of torture in Ballina - its head duct taped, and its wings and neck broken.

Ballina police were called to a business on River Street on Wednesday at 1pm, where someone had tortured and killed an ibis.

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Police District said the poor bird had duct tape wrapped around it's head and had broken wings and a broken neck. The Ibis was dead when police arrived.

Snr Constable Henderson said the 'bin chickens' are a bit of an urban pest, but they are a protected species under the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Act 1974. "There is no justification at all to torture them - or any living thing".

Ballina Police are investigating and would very much like to speak to the person who tortured this bird. If you can assist police please call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 Police reference is E70415459 #BallinaCrime

More Stories

animal cruelty ballina bird death editors picks ibis northern rivers crime torture
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    DEVASTATED: Gympie reacts to news of hospital closure

    premium_icon DEVASTATED: Gympie reacts to news of hospital closure

    News 'Devastating' and "crazy” - local residents come to grips with shocking news

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:54 AM
    This January could be Gympie's driest in 149 years

    premium_icon This January could be Gympie's driest in 149 years

    News BoM forecaster: "There is nothing on the horizon that will help us”

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:14 AM
    Three Oz Day weekend arrests and an unsolved crime in Gympie

    Three Oz Day weekend arrests and an unsolved crime in Gympie

    News Lump of concrete thrown through house under construction

    Gympie mates ink in fresh chapter with new tattoo business

    premium_icon Gympie mates ink in fresh chapter with new tattoo business

    News It's taken the duo more than a decade of hard work and dedication.