'De-railed' by two bad habits

DE-RAILED: Woman's life goes from success story to jail

TWO bad relationships - with a man and with alcohol - de-railed the life of a former college Dux who pleaded guilty from jail to more than 30 offences, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Thursday.

The court was told Rebecca Lee Allen, 39, had been Dux of her college and was headed for a commerce degree, majoring in accounting at the University of Southern Queensland.

But that was before her life took a wrong turn, her solicitor Elizabeth McAulay told the court.

Ms McAulay said Allen had been subject to "verbal and physical abuse.”

Allen's relationship with her male co-accused was "at the heart of her offending,” the solicitor said.

All but one of her unlawful motor vehicle use offences had involved her as a passenger only, in circumstances where she did not feel she had a choice.

She had taken "enormous strides” in her rehabilitation and was very remorseful, Ms McAulay said.

Allen pleaded guilty to 32 charges alleging bail breaches, burglary, receiving, stealing, disqualified driving, drug driving, unlawful use of motor vehicles, fraud and wilful damage between July 11 last year and May 25.

Magistrate Ross Woodford told Allen he accepted that "a violent and toxic relationship de-railed” Allen's life.

"You got mixed up with this fellow and you went right off the track.

"You have a four-year-old and two teenage boys.

"I will be as lenient as I can,” he said, sentencing her to 15 months, including 98 days already served.

He ordered restitution of $818.67 within six months, fined her a total of $2500 and disqualified her from driving for two years.