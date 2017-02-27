D'Cafe is becoming 'the' cafe on Gympie's Southside

UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT: Staff at D'Cafe Southside Town Centre include Bec Hawksworth, Natasha Dowdle, Kevin Best (new owner) Bek Paterson, Ebonie Vellacott and Wendy Gutzke.

THE mouth-watering smell of fresh donuts is the very first thing to greet you at D'Cafe, followed very quickly by the smile of one of the friendly staff.

And the reason the staff are smiling is because Kevin's a pretty good boss.

"You've got to look after your staff, don't you?” he said.

A couple of months back Kevin was visiting Gympie from Gladstone, saw the bustling coffee shop in the Southside Town Centre was up for sale and decided to take it on.

"I was a bit over early retirement,” he laughed.

A former fitter and turner and supervisor with Queensland Rail for 40 years, Kevin saw the opportunity to do something different and went for it.

And now, he's embracing it whole-heartedly.

"I don't really get time to go anywhere,” he said, adding the cafe is keeping him really busy.

In addition to installing the donut machine two weeks ago, which is making upwards of 80 fresh cinnamon donuts a day, Kevin has found ways to streamline work processes, making the working lives of his six permanent part-time employees so much easier.

"I just cast a fresh set of eyes over the place and changed things for the better,” he said of the reorganisation inside and the renovations.

Some of these changes might be subtle, such has moving the coffee milk fridge to make it easier for staff to access without twisting or bending, but they are having a big impact.

That's obviously good news because the shop might make more than 100 to 120 cups of coffee every day.

Other changes he has implimented include bringing back the senior's discount.

"There's a lot of seniors in town. One day, I'm going to be a senior and I hope there will be places that offer a discount for me. Besides, times are tough, and you've got to help people where you can,” he said.

Helping people extends to supporting local producers and Kevin said he prefers to deal with as many Gympie region suppliers as possible.

This includes using Norco milk for all the cafe's dairy needs and sourcing local meat, fruit and vegetables.

And how does he feel about his new home of Gympie?

"It's very friendly and we've got some great regular customers,” he said.