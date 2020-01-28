Menu
FILE PHOTO: A surfer was injured at Noosa Heads yesterday. Photo: Lachie Millard
Day in the water ends in horror injury for surfer

Ashley Carter
28th Jan 2020 7:00 AM
A SURFER has been flown to hospital after he suffered a spinal injury in the water at Noosa Heads yesterday evening.

Paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to the incident, off Park Rd and Mitti St, and treated the man, aged in his 30s, at the rocks.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew had to carefully exit the chopper as it hovered above the rocks.

The man was taken by road to a nearby park and then flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

He was in a serious but stable condition with a suspected spinal injury.

