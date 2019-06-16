Day in the life of adventure travel company owner

AS ONE one of the first travel operators to offer cruises to Antarctica, Chimu Adventures is a world-renowned travel company that, believe it or not, is based right here on the Sunshine Coast.

The idea to create a tour company specialising in adventure tourism was brewed over a pint with long time mate and fellow co-founder Greg Carter. The pair dreamt of custom built, affordable trips to South America and after a few more leisurely beers sitting in the sun, they were convinced they could do a better job then what was already on offer. And so was born Chimu Adventures.

1. Favourite time of day and why?

First thing in the morning of course. I normally start the day with a surf or beach run. The sunrises are so spectacular on the Sunshine Coast.

2. What excites you?

I think just working with an amazing group or people, who are so engaged in what we do and aren't scared to shoot for the stars. I'm constantly inspired by the team I work within and what we manage to achieve together.

3. Favourite sport? Player or spectator?

Oh, that's a hard one. I love sport generally, but very much more so as a participant. I admit that I don't generally have the attention span for games on the TV. Snowboarding is probably my favourite sport and I've taken a liking to last minute heli-skiing recently (when the conditions are right). I also love rugby, triathlons, football (soccer) and surfing.

4. Best childhood memory?

My parents were missionaries in the Solomon Islands when I was in primary school. I blame them for my wanderlusting ever since. It was such an amazing experience as a child, I just remember spending a lot of time exploring: swimming with marine wildlife in the ocean and climbing coconut trees.

5. Where were you born?

Lower Hutt (Wellington), New Zealand. But don't hold it against me.

6. Where would you like to holiday?

Ha, everyone seems to think my life is a constant holiday. Top of my list is far east Russia. It's not a place that many people visit but there is a huge amount of wildlife there and some amazing treks.

7. Cats or dogs? Do you have a pet?

Dog. Although all pets seem to make travelling harder so I'm reasonably agnostic to them all.

8. Who are your heroes?

I think the people I get to work with at Chimu Adventures. I just love what our team manages to achieve day to day. Recently we passed the $1,000,000 mark for raising funds for purposes that are close to our heart.

That hasn't come about without a huge amount of focus and collaboration within our team.

9. Dream job?

I'm already in it.

10. What will you be doing in 10 years?

I really don't know. I'm not really one for making long-term predictions, as I find they tend to generally be wrong. I think our business will be a completely different beast from what it is now but in what ways, I'm still not sure.

I'll just concentrate on getting the best possible team to help us slowly shape what the future will look like. Whatever it is, I'm sure it will be done in a sustainable way and with the future of the planet in mind.

11. What's the best thing about living on the Sunshine Coast?

Well as someone that's travelled the world extensively and been to every continent, I think I can say that the Sunshine Coast really is one of the greatest places in the world to live, especially for young families.

I've seen very few places with the warm climate, amazing beaches, friendly people, low crime rates and somehow isn't yet suffering from overpopulation.

Personally, I would love to see the Sunshine Coast keep this small-town feel. I'm not at all supportive of some of the large developments currently under way on the Coast.