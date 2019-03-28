Scandal aftermath: Warner’s plea for forgiveness

David Warner phoned teammates to apologise as part of the redemption process for his role in the ‘Sandpapergate’ ball-tampering scandal. Picture: MATRIX

David Warner's manager urged him to phone every Australian teammate and apologise for his role in the ball tampering scandal in South Africa.

Manager James Erskine saw this as a key step for Warner in the redemption process which lifts a gear on Friday when the year-long bans on Warner and Steve Smith expire.

Warner and Smith met briefly with the Australian squad in a whistlestop visit to Dubai this month but Erskine, who linked with Warner late last year, felt it was important to speak on a one-on-one basis.

"I think he has spoken to all of them, saying he was really sorry for his part and wants to come back into the team without any hard feelings,'' Erskine said.

"I think you will find his attitude has changed. What has happened has happened. There is no point having any resentment or grudges. All of those emotions just sap energy and are wasted effort and does not get you anywhere.

"So I just felt if he could open up and say "I want your forgiveness and I forgive you as well'' you are in a much better situation. He has still got a lot of years of cricket to play.''

Erskine also advised Warner to decline media interviews and "let your bat do the talking.''

"I think he has been respected for not saying anything.''

Erskine said Warner accepted he would cop some sledging from English crowds, if, as expected he makes the Ashes tour later this year but is more concerned about random off-field events.

"A few weeks ago in Sydney a photographer from the English paparazzi just jumped out in front of his (Warner's) car looking for a reaction but did not get one.

"He will definitely get some curry from the English crowds but because of his stubborn nature I think that will enhance the way he plays. I don't think that will affect him whatsoever.''

Warner and Smith are in India playing in the Indian Premier League after Australia chose not to choose them for the final two 50 over matches in the five match series against Pakistan.

Australia's selectors will soon announce their 20-man contract list which is set to include Smith and Warner but on deals which were less than they received two years ago when they were Australia's premier batsmen.

Both are expected to be named in Australia's World Cup and Ashes squads so the quest for team harmony is crucial given Australia will spend almost five months in England this year.

Pat Cummins is expected to be rated Australia's No.1 player on a contract in the region of $2.5 million.