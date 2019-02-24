Reynolds returns to the scene of his crime

DAVID Reynolds is returning to the scene of his own crime - where he let a Superloop Adelaide 500 victory slip - but is now comfortable in his place as one of the big dogs in Supercars racing.

He had a face showing equal measures of surprise and disappointment after he allowed Adelaide specialist Shane van Gisbergen pass him for another race win around the city street circuit in 2018 and remembers it vividly on the eve of this year's racing.

"That's what happens when you don't believe in yourself," he said at the time.

"I actually never believed I could do a good job here.

"Every time I've come here I've gone 'This is probably going to go s**t' so I'm going to make the most of it.

"If you said I was going to be fourth and second, second in the championship coming out of this round, I would have taken it every day of the week.

David Reynolds finished second in the Adelaide 500 last year, behind Shane van Gisbergen and ahead of Garth Tander.

"So a part of me is kind of happy but also bitterly disappointed that I didn't hold him off and ultimately win the race."

As Reynolds casts his mind back 12 months, it still frets.

But he also learnt a lot from the event - his best in Adelaide - and finished last season's championship in a respectable fifth position, his second top-10 finish since crossing to new team Erebus three seasons ago.

"It was the best start I've had of any season," Reynolds said this week.

"I'm looking forward to getting back there to see how the car handles the new technical changes.

"Last year I possibly should have won the race but I didn't recognise or have the best situational awareness of how fast my car was and what position we were in.

David Reynolds in action during the Gold Coast 600 last year.

"I was a bit dejected but you learn something every time you hit the track.

"Not just about the cars, but about the sport, yourself … it's a funny game and it's been a big journey.

"But I kind of feel like I'm woven into the front-runners now.

"It's a good feeling and what I've worked my whole life for. It took me a while.

"Before I never thought I had the equipment to match them but now my equipment is getting better, I'm learning to drive it better and the team is getting better.

"Hopefully we're down for a fight this year."

Erebus owner Betty Klimenko, the first female owner of a Supercars team, is known to be one of the big characters of the sport.

It is why it has been such a good fit for Reynolds, who is also a free spirit.

David Reynolds celebrating his Newcastle 500 pole with Betty Klimenko. Picture: Tim Hunter

He drops the occasional swear word in an interview, has been fined from the sport's authorities for taking a joke to far from but can never be accused of being dull.

Another big character, Port Adelaide premiership coach Mark Williams, spent some time with the team and came away impressed.

"He's definitely a big personality, but also very talented and determined," Williams said.

As for Reynolds, who enjoyed the left-field conversations with Williams, there is always something to learn from a new environment.

But since he started with Erebus - with finishes of 16th, seventh and fifth in the championship - there is a sense that he has found his natural motorsport home.

His win in the 2017 Bathurst was the proof that he can beat anyone, the loss to van Gisbergen at Adelaide last year a reminder that he still had plenty of improvement in his driving.

"I get a lot more satisfaction performing well with this current team in Penrite Racing rather that if I was to do it with an older team of mine," Reynolds said.

David Reynolds with the new car at the season launch.

"We started with nothing here.

"We started from scratch, basically, and built everything into what we though would be a winning and fun team. We've got to have fun.

"Betty, my boss, is very outspoken, quite eccentric and we get along like a house on fire.

"She's like my 'motorsport mother', I call her and it's honestly a match made in heaven. It's sounds stupid and as clichéd as it can be but it's so true.

"I've always felt very welcomed, very accepted and you're free to do what you want.

"I try represent my crew and my sponsors and the team the best I can, I take that upon myself and I kind of like that pressure."