David Jones, Sephora and more: Plaza's mega reveal explained
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Official ribbon cutting with Mayor Mark Jamieson at 8am at Centre Court
- 70 new stores opening, including David Jones, H&M, Sephora and MECCA
- Free gift bags for first 100 customers at David Jones
- Q&A and selfie opportunities with Jett Kenny at David Jones at 10.30am
- Free takeaway coffee when you make a purchase at David Jones
- First 100 Big W customers will receive a $20 gift card
- Free beverages and touch-ups at MECCA in line from 10am
- First 100 people in line at H&M will receive a free goodie bag
THOUSANDS of bargain-hunters are heading to the Sunshine Plaza this morning for the grand reveal of its $440 million redevelopment.
Stage 2 of the new mall will open this morning from 8am, welcoming the region's first David Jones, H&M, Sephora and a new concept Big W store.
Customers will enjoy more than 320 stores, pop-ups, giveaways, workshops, live entertainment and more.
Over the next four days, shoppers will be treated to several offers and events to welcome the first "super-regional" shopping centre north of Brisbane.
The day is set to kick off with a bang, with thousands of shoppers lining up for their favourite new stores.
Sunshine Plaza centre manager Michael Manwaring said more than 1000 people were expected to line up for Sephora alone.
The beauty retailer is hosting a pre-launch party at 8am, complete with flash makeover, beauty samples, coffee, froyo and more.
Sephora's doors will open at 10am, and the first 500 beauty lovers in line will receive a Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Bronzer, valued at $72.
David Jones will open its doors at 9am with a special guest appearance by local star Jett Kenny and supermodel Jessica Gomes.
Jessica will welcome the first customers into the department store, the first 100 of which will receive a free gift bag, and Jett will host a Q&A and photo opportunities from 10.30am.
The first 100 customers in line at Big W for their 8am opening will receive a $20 gift card and there will be lots of activities for kids.
Customers will enjoy live music in the Plaza halls along with photo opportunities with Troll characters Branch and Poppy for the kids.
Kids can also get their face painted in the Tumble Down play space.
A life performance by DJ Shimmy Disco, followed by main act Nicole Miller and band will be held on the Promenade from 5.30pm.