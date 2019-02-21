Menu
Hanna rape trial: ‘Woman may be regretting bad decisions’
Crime

Hanna rape trial: ‘Woman may be regretting bad decisions’

21st Feb 2019 11:23 AM
FORMER Queensland union boss David Hanna's defence has suggested a woman who accused him of raping her may simply be regretting a "series of bad decisions" after meeting him in a bar.

Hanna is on trial in the Brisbane District Court, with his defence team arguing it was a case of consensual sex not rape.

The 54-year-old has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape and another charge of recording in breach of privacy.

The allegations stem from an encounter on March 2017 when the former CFMEU state president met the woman at a bar before they went home together.

There is no dispute that the pair had sex, the issue is whether or not she gave consent, and if she had the ability to do so given that she was intoxicated at the time.

In closing arguments today, Hanna's defence barrister Mark McCarthy said that after the night in question, the woman may have felt like she made "a series of bad decisions".

"(That) doesn't mean it was the other person's fault," Mr McCarthy told the jury.

Prosecutors claim Hanna took advantage of the heavily intoxicated woman and followed her into her home and raped her. Hanna denies doing so.

