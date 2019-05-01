Honda, Troisi, Krishna: Big names in shopping window
A host of A-League superstars are out of contract heading into the finals series, kicking off this weekend.
Most talks would now have stalled, with coaches focusing on their sudden death finals, leaving individual performances under greater scrutiny.
Some of the uncontracted players have or are about to field offers from rival A-League clubs, including A-League expansion side Western United.
TOP 20 UNCONTRACTED A-LEAGUE FINALS PLAYERS
1 Keisuke Honda, Melbourne Victory
Age: 32 Position: Midfielder
The Japanese superstar is clearly the highest calibre player coming out of contract. His future remains unclear.
2 Bart Schenkeveld, Melbourne City FC
Age: 27 Position: Defender
The Dutchman has backed up his maiden best and fairest campaign with another superb season. His consistency and athleticism has made him highly sought-after.
3 James Troisi, Melbourne Victory
Age: 30 Position: Attacker
Stung by his Asian Cup omission, Troisi has kept toiling and finished with five goals and eight assists in 25 games.
4 Roy Krishna, Wellington Phoenix
Age: 31 Position: Striker
The Fijian's stunning 18-goal return secured the golden boot award from a star-studded field.
5 Kosta Barbarouses, Melbourne Victory
Age: 29 Position: Striker/winger
Usually deployed on a wing, his switch to a striker's role has paid handsome dividends, netting 14 goals and forming a deadly partnership with Ola Toivonen.
6 Matthew Spiranovic, Perth Glory
Age: 30 Position: Defender
After missing the first two months, Spiranovic has made 13 appearances and improved with each game and should come back into Socceroos reckoning.
7 Joshua Brillante, Sydney FC
Age: 26 Position: Midfielder
Endured a tense period with Sydney FC when he almost joined South Koreans Pohang Steelers last month. The bullocking midfielder is now out of contract.
8 Luke Brattan, Melbourne City
Age: 29 Position: Midfielder
Impressed in a more advanced role. On loan since 2016 from Manchester City, making him City's longest serving player, his deal ends in May.
9 Georg Niedermeier, Melbourne Victory
Age: 33 Position: Defender
The German had a horror run of injuries, but he's shown his obvious class in recent weeks and looms as a big finals presence.
10 Dave Williams, Wellington Phoenix
Age: 31 Position: Attacker
Returned after three seasons in Hungary and he's delivered a series of dangerous displays and his second-highest A-League goal return while also playing right-back.
11 Curtis Good, Melbourne City
Age: 26 Position: Defender
Injury and suspension meant that he did not break in to play regular games until 2019, but he's got better with each of his 16 games after a horror injury four-year injury spell.
12 Sarpreet Singh, Wellington Phoenix
Age: 20 Position: Attacker
Five goals and seven assists is a super return for the 20-year-old, who possesses confidence and a dangerous left foot.
13 Eugene Galekovic, Melbourne City
Age: 37 Position: Goalkeeper
Was due to play second-fiddle to Mark Birighitti. He not only held his spot, but excelled, claiming City's best and fairest award last Saturday.
14 Scott Galloway, Adelaide United
Age: 24 Position: Full-back
Started with a Round 1 bomb and hasn't looked back. His versatility - he can play left or right-back - and work-rate have been important for United this season.
15 Leigh Broxham, Melbourne Victory
Age: 31 Position: Utility
You could mount a case for Broxham being Victory's most important player, with his versatility seeing him play 26 games this season. Never disappoints - be it stopper, midfield or full-back.
16 Dario Vidosic, Melbourne City
Age: 32 Position: Attacker
A timely final round goal (three in 14 games) boosts his confidence heading into finals, where an impact role is likely. Quality but had injury issues this season.
17 Dino Djulbic, Perth Glory
Age: 36 Position: Stopper
A powerful, reliable stopper who took his opportunity when injury struck and is set to feature in the finals series.
18 Vince Lia, Adelaide United
Age: 34 Position: Midfielder
His experience and positional sense has seen him play most of the season, scoring once in 21 starts.
19 Fabio Ferreira, Perth Glory
Age: 29 Position: Winger/Attacker
The A-League journeyman has played some decent cameos for the table-toppers, scoring twice in 13 games.
20 Ryan Teague, Sydney FC
Age: 17 Position: Midfielder
The Joeys captain is an intelligent holding midfielder who'll play a key role at the FIFA Under 17 World Cup later this year.