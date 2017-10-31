The Block: Dave Hughes' family 'mortified' by $3m buy

WHEN Dave Hughes told his wife Holly that he wanted to buy Josh and Elyse's house on The Block, she had one rule: keep it private.

Needless to say, she wasn't impressed when she saw her husband on the TV screen during Sunday night's finale after the show's host Scott Cam announced the popular comedian was the proud buyer.

"The only thing I asked was, 'If you are going to bid can you please just do it through an advocate so we can keep it private'," Holly told her husband's co-host Kate Langbroek on their KIIS drive show.

"I didn't think he'd end up buying it either."

‘It’s a bargain!’ ... Hughesy with Josh and Elyse after purchasing their home.

Hughes dropped a cool $3.067 million on the five-bedroom home in Elsternwick in southeast Melbourne.

He insisted he tried to obey his wife's orders by staying behind the camera - and he even had an advocate place the bids for him so no one would know.

But when his final bid nabbed him the property, it all came out - with Scott Cam unmasking the mystery buyer and Hughes appearing on camera. Hype of the star's purchase quickly overtook the show's finale and made headlines.

"We all know Dave Hughes has bought a house," Langbroek laughed, mocking her co-host.

Dave Hughes with wife Holly on the red carpet at the 2017 ACRAs.

Hughes insisted to Langbroek and his wife that the house was a "bargain" and an investment that would remain in the family for years.

But Holly said their son Rafferty was copping flak for the spur-of-the-moment "bargain" purchase.

"It's not a bargain. Raffy's whispering people were hassling him about it at school. Raffy's saying he feels like dad was showing off," she said.

On Monday morning, Hughes told KIIS 101.1's Matt & Meshel that his wife was embarrassed by the very public purchase.

"It embarrasses my wife, she is slightly mortified by my whole process," he joked.

The final price for the property at 46A Regent Street was $447,000 over Josh and Elyse's reserve of $2.62 million. The sale put them in the lead ahead of the other four couples - and secured them an extra $100,000 in prize money from Channel Nine.