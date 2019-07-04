Daunt a stand out in debut maroons in nail-bitter

Rugby league: It was not the result he hoped for but memories in a maroon jersey will last a lifetime for Gympie Devils player Caleb Daunt.

Daunt donned the number 7 jumper for the XXXX Queensland Rangers. The side were left to rue a high error rate against the NSW Pioneers as they went down 28-18 at Davies Park on Sunday.

"We dropped too much ball, our completion rate at half-time was 34 per cent. It was disappointing we did not hold the ball to show our full potential ,” he said.

This was Daunt's first time in the maroon jersey and there were plenty of positives that he will remember.

READ MORE

- Footy star back where his dad started playing - in Gympie

- BREAKING: Gympie teen to make NRL debut

"I received the players' player award. I came into the sheds after the game and I was pretty down after the game and I got a positivity after this,” he said.

"It was a good feeling, the blokes around me thought I gave it my best for the 80 minutes I had the Queensland jersey on.”

Daunt said his jersey still brought a smile to his face.

2019 RAN - 2019 QLD Rangers Headshots - Caleb Daunt, 2019-06-28. Digital image by Scott Davis NRL Photos Scott Davis NRL Photos

"Mum washed it because it was pretty sweaty after the game and I discussed with her about framing it,” he said.

"When I picked it up it was a special feeling of having the Daunt name on back.

"It was the first and it might be the last time I wear the maroon jersey, it is a big achievement. It was everything I dreamt of.”

Daunt plays for the Sunshine Coast Falcons this weekend.