Daughters wait by father’s bedside after horror crash

A fundraiser has been set up for Paul Jooste and his family after the 48 year old was put in a critical condition following a quad bike rollover on Thursday October 29. Picture: Go Fund Me

PAUL Jooste is known for his big heart and helping hand, but when a quad bike rollover left the father-of-three in a critical condition, his family turned to their community help.

Mr Jooste was riding with a friend when his vehicle rolled and landed on top of him near Moranbah Racecourse at 12.30am on Thursday, October 29.

A friend reportedly found him in a semiconscious state moments later.

RACQ CQ Rescue was called to the crash to treat Mr Jooste for head injuries, spinal injuries and serious lacerations.

A spokeswoman for the rescue service said the 48 year old was not wearing any safety equipment when he crashed.

The crew intubating and stabilising Mr Jooste before flying him to Townsville University Hospital.

#RACQ #CQRescue has now transferred a patient to Townsville with suspected head and spinal injuries after a quad bike rollover early this morning at Moranbah. pic.twitter.com/FuxeQrFB44 — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) October 28, 2020

His daughter Carmen Jooste said doctors spent eight hours removing a blood clot to relieve pressure around her father's brain.

Ms Jooste said he was sedated and put in the intensive care unit to recover from the surgery and the broken neck, severely dislocated hip and other injuries he suffered in the crash.

Ms Jooste said she and her sisters were waiting by his hospital bed for him to recover but it could be a long wait given the severity of his injuries.

Paul Jooste was riding with a friend when his vehicle rolled and landed on top of him near Moranbah Racecourse at 12.30am on Thursday, October 29. Picture: Nick Wright

She said her family members were not working so they could be with their father and needed support for travel, food and living expenses.

She has created a Go Fund Me page so the family could be together during Mr Jooste's recovery.

"Paul Jooste is a valued person in the Moranbah community, always being known for his kind heart and helping hand," she wrote.

"Paul is expecting his first grandson in late December and his family are hoping he makes a recovery to meet him."

After just three days the page has raised more than $2000, with the family a fifth of the way to their $10,000 goal.

For more information or to donate to the Jooste family, visit their Go Fund Me page here.

