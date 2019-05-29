Daughter's emotional plea to missing Gympie grandfather

Daughter speaks out over missing father : Erin Donohue is talking to media about her missing father John Cahill, 68, from his Gympie home on Tuesday morning.

THE daughter of missing Gympie grandfather John Cahill has fought through tears as she described "looking at every car on the road" in her harrowing search.

Erin Donohue pleaded for her dad to make contact at Gympie Police Station today after the 68-year-old drove away from his Veteran home yesterday morning without saying where he was going.

"He just said he had to go," Ms Donohue.

It was "unusual" and "out of character" and she said she had spent the past 24 hours scouring the region.

John Cahill. Contributed

"I've just been driving around Gympie.

"I was looking at every car on the road to see if it was him.

"I've rung everyone I can think of.

"Everyone he's close to.

"No-one knows anything," Ms Donohue said.

Mr Cahill was last seen about 10am yesterday wearing a blue work shirt, blue shorts and work boots.

He was driving a blue 2012 Nissan Navara dual cab with license plates 791-SPI on Gambling Rd.

The truck John Cahill was last seen driving. Contributed

Ms Donohue said her mum was the last person to see him and he left his wallet and keys at home, taking a spare key.

He did not have a mobile phone on him, either.

"He wouldn't know how to turn one on," she said.

She described him as "elderly" and "frail", and her family held concerns for his safety and health.

Erin Donohue. Philippe Coquerand

"He's got bad legs and he can't walk very well," she said.

"I just want to know he's okay.

"I just want to know if he's safe.

"That's it."

Anyone who has seen Mr Cahill or his vehicle is urged to contact police Policelink on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.