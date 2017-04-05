Daughter clings to life after mother and son killed in crash

CRITICAL CONDITION: Footage showing the daughter being escorted to an ambulance helicopter.

A SEVERE car accident on a New South Wales highway has seen a Gympie mother and her son killed, and her daughter airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

The family was travelling along the Princes Highway on the South Coast on Tuesday this week, when their car collided with a semi-trailer just before midday.

The woman and her son, believed to be 12-years-old died at the scene of the crash, while the teenage daughter was airlifted to Sydney Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

The semi-trailer can be seen in the background of the photo following the crash. Channel 9

A family friend confirmed to The Gympie Times that while the mother was originally from Bendigo, the family had been living in the Gympie region for some time.

MORE AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS