D'Ath still treating Gympie residents with contempt

Tony Perrett standing in the unused Tafe building the USC is wanting to use.

Why is D'Ath ignoring Gympie residents?

IT WAS with great interest that I read Colin Claridge's article in Saturday's The Gympie Times.

He states that he wrote to (Attorney General and Minister for Justice and Training and Skills Yvette) D'Ath regarding the "Welfare Shake up” about seven weeks ago but has had no reply, not even acknowledgement of receiving his letter.

Some months ago I wrote to the same "lady” regarding the empty class room at the Gympie TAFE, and she will not let the University of the Sunshine Coast use this empty building, but has no excuse.

She did not answer my letter either.

Attorney General Yvette D'Ath at the rededication service of the Toowoomba Courthouse, Tuesday, May 31, 2016. Kevin Farmer

This means students that wanted to study there, can't. So what do they do?? Get on to drugs.

This "lady” is our Attorney-General, and I agree with Colin, she must ignore anything to do with the 4570 post code. It makes one wonder what sort of person she is.

Mary Sundstrup,

Gympie.

What's going on with Australia Post?

ON April 1, 2017, I posted a birthday card with a one dollar plus a priority stamp on it from Gympie post office to Raymond Terrace in New South Wales.

Enclosed in it was a letter thoughtfully worded to my sister in law with dementia, telling her of what we used to do from our teenage years to our present advanced years now upon us.

I was sure she would have remembered some of it and perhaps carry it with her and read it from time to time.

But alas, she never received it and even with a return address clearly written on the back it was never returned.

Joan Cuskelly,

Gympie.

There are bigger problems than the highway

I WOULD like to comment on the Bruce Hwy comments made by politicians and others about the state of the highway.

If these people were to donate some of their time directing parking at events, such as the Gympie Show and the recent Flower Show, they might see that there is another problem other than the road.

Colin Saunders,

Gympie