TSBE CEO Ali Davenport talks with New Acland Coal Mine general manager Dave O'Dwyer about the future of the mine.
News

Date set for High Court application in Acland mine battle

Matthew Newton
by
15th May 2020 5:00 AM
A DATE has been set for what could be the final chapter in the long-running legal battle between the Oakey Coal Action Alliance and New Acland Coal Mine.

The OCAA will make its application for special leave to appeal to the High Court on June 5.

Mine owner New Hope Group has been chasing approvals for its New Acland Coal Mine Stage 3 expansion for more than 12 years.

In recent times, the project has been tied up in a series of legal battles with the OCAA.

OCAA's application for special leave relates to the September 2019 Queensland Court of Appeal decision, which dismissed both grounds of the alliance's appeal and found a historic Land Court decision over the mine was affected by apprehended bias.

If the application is dismissed, it would clear the way for a State Government decision on the project's outstanding approvals.

OCAA is fighting the expansion to protect what it says is some "of the best agricultural land in Australia". 

new acland oakey coal action alliance toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

