Jeff Horn (left) and Michael Zerafa during the ‘Battle of Bendigo’ in August. Picture: AAP
Boxing

Date set for Horn-Zerafa re-match

30th Oct 2019 6:34 PM

Jeff Horn's camp has confirmed the former world boxing champion will take on Michael Zerafa in their anticipated re-match in Brisbane on December 18.

The stage is set for a fiery clash after Horn demanded a re-match with Zerafa following his shock loss to the unheralded middleweight in Bendigo in August.

Zerafa was outraged by the re-match decision, saying it would deny him a lucrative WBA middleweight title fight with Ryota Murata in Japan.

The Victorian fighter has vowed to end Horn's career in their re-match to be staged at the Brisbane Convention Centre after claiming his camp pleaded with the ex-world boxing champion to let him fight Murata, only to be knocked back.

Horn's camp have admitted they may have to talk about retirement if their charge suffers a second loss to Zerafa.

 

But camp insiders are confident that there won't be another upset, saying Horn had adopted a strict diet and new, disciplined training regime following his admission that he underestimated Zerafa and cut corners ahead of their August fight.

Horn hoped to fight at super welterweight but said he would still be confident if Zerafa insisted on staying at middleweight.

