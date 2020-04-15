Date set for first council meeting, barring delay

Gympie’s new council, including Bruce Devereaux who reportedly won Division 4 by a significant margin, could be meeting as early as next Thursday – barring further delays in an already drawn-out election process.

Gympie’s new council, including Bruce Devereaux who reportedly won Division 4 by a significant margin, could be meeting as early as next Thursday – barring further delays in an already drawn-out election process.

GYMPIE’S new council is expected to meet for the first time next week – barring any further delays in what has been a drawn-out election process.

Thursday, April 23, is being eyed as the return date, provided all of the elected seats are declared by the Electoral Commission Queensland.

New Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig.





Four declarations were made over the Easter weekend: Glen Hartwig as mayor, Dolly Jensen as winner of Division 2, Hilary Smerdon as Division 6’s winner, and Bob Fredman returned in Division 8.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Jess Milne, Shane Waldock, Bruce Devereaux, Dan Stewart and Warren Polley are the expected winners of the undeclared seats.

Outgoing mayor Mick Curran is expected to make comment in a press release.

Outgoing mayor Mick Curran has yet to formally concede the election.

Mr Devereaux, who is understood to have won Division 4 by a significant margin, said he was “thrilled to be in a position to help Gympie move forward”.

But the pandemic and the economic devastation it has wrought was the first point of business.

“The priority has to be how we help residents and businesses through this,” Mr Devereaux said.

Dolly Jensen was declared the Division 2 winner.

“The Federal and State government funding is good, but there’s a lot of holes.

“Local Government is at the coal face; we see the people and where the hurt is.

“We’re in a position to … help them heal.”

He pointed to the impact of the crisis on casual workers, including some council staff, as a prime example.

“Now their hours are reduced to nothing,” Mr Devereaux said. “I’m disappointed that happened in the pre-polling weeks (when regulations to contain the pandemic were rolled out across Australia).”

The first meeting of the new council must be held within two weeks of the poll’s declaration. Council meetings will continue to be live streamed for the public, as social distancing laws limit the number of people allowed in the Town Hall at any time.