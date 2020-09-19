Date-rape drug recipe found in Tamaree meth lab

The man pleaded guilty to producing meth and possessing instructions to make date-rape drug GHB. File photo.

A METH lab uncovered in Gympie during a police operation targeting drug syndicates led to the arrest of three people in Tamaree, one of whom faced the Gympie District Court for sentencing this week.

The operation, relating to drugs being produced on the Gold Coast, led police to a Tamaree address in June 2018, where Matthew Stephen Peck, 32, and two others were believed to be producing drugs.

Peck, then 30, was home when police raided the Tamaree property and found chemicals, glassware, equipment and other items used by Peck and his co-offenders to produce meth in the house.

Police also found 6g of marijuana in his bedroom, and instructions on how to make gamma-Hydroxybutyric acid, or GHB, a depressant commonly used as a date-rape drug.

During the raid Peck refused to hand his phone over to police to search it, the court heard.

Peck was arrested and spent 243 days in pre-sentence custody before being released on bail, which he then breached in October 2019, by not living at the address he was approved for on release.

Peck came before the Gympie District Court this week on four indictable offences of unlawfully producing meth, unlawfully possessing a document with instructions to produce a dangerous drug, possessing relevant things and utensils used to produce a dangerous drug.

He was also charged with three summary offences – unlawful possession of a dangerous drug, breaching a bail condition, and contravening an order – and pleaded guilty to all offences.

Judge Gary Long said Peck, who now lives in Brisbane, had a “long history” of difficulties with drug use.

“Perhaps that’s not, at this stage, resolved,” he said.

On the producing meth and possessing instructions counts, Mr Long sentenced Peck to 243 days in prison to be released immediately on 12 months probation, having declared his pre-sentence custody as time served.

On the remaining charges Peck was convicted and not further punished, as Mr Long said the offences were taken into account with the probation order.

Peck’s co-offenders were dealt with in 2019.