Dashing Dalasan lines up Guineas

SOUTH Australian three-year-old Dalasan announced himself as a serious Caulfield Guineas contender with a brilliant victory in the $120,000 Group 3 Spring Stakes (1200m) at Morphettville on Saturday.

Billed as a match-race between last-start Bletchingly Stakes winner Scales Of Justice and Goodwood victor Behemoth, the new kid on block powered over the top of his more seasoned rivals and couldn't have been more impressive.

First-up since his only defeat, when second the Group 2 VRC Sires' Produce Stakes Flemington in March, the Leon Macdonald and Andrew Gluyas-trained Dalasan was given a perfect run by SA's leading rider Raquel Clark before cutting down Scales Of Justice to claim a one-length success.

"He's a good horse,'' Macdonald said. "We haven't made any plans beyond today. Obviously the Caulfield Guineas is his goal, but we'll just sit down now and work a path towards that race.

"There is something for him in two weeks and that's about as far as we've got.''

Macdonald said he had no reservations taking on the more seasoned big names first-up.

"He showed last time, in his first campaign, that he's got enormous talent so we were confident he'd run well,'' he said. It was also a victory for the SA breeding industry - Dalasan is by local sire Dalakhani, who stands at Cornerstone Stud in the Barossa Valley.

Cornerstone's Sam Hayes said it was brilliant to witness such a promising horse win so smartly.

Leon Macdonald and Andrew Gluyas. Picture: Tait Schmaal

"Seeing that gives you a little bit of justification for taking the chance on a stallion like him.'' Hayes said.

"It looks like Leon has found himself another very smart horse.''

The McEvoy stable was upbeat despite Despatch's Spring Stakes defeat, after a double earlier in the day.

Lightly raced three-year-old Aten kickstarted its day with an impressive return, before Shop Til I Drop ran down rivals later in the day over 1800m.

Calvin McEvoy said they always had a solid opinion of Aten, while Shop Til I Drop followed an impressive Murray Bridge win by coming from well back in the field.

Both winners were ridden by Barend Vorster, who shared riding honours with Georgina Cartwright. The Victorian rider has enjoyed a strong start to the 2019-20 racing season in Adelaide, with five city winners.

Cartwright's first win was aboard Jaguary, who shapes a promising horse for young Morphettville trainer Travis Double.