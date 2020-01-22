DASHCAM: Teen’s terrifying encounter with truckie

A TERRIFIED teenager's shocking encounter with an allegedly aggressive truck driver from a North Queensland transport company has gone viral, after she posted an image of the tailgating truck.

In a post on social media, Dione Niven, an 18-year-old P-plate driver, said she was driving from Ingham to Townsville on Sunday with a Blenners Transport truck "literally 5cm away from my back bumper".

After Ms Niven shared her ordeal online, another motorist came forward to share some horrifying dashcam footage of a truck from the same company overtaking on double white lines on the Bruce Highway.

Watch the terrifying footage in the player above.

Dione Niven and boyfriend Mitchell Zatta, both of whom moved have just moved to Townsville. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ms Niven said in this latest incident, she was on the speed limit but due to the proximity of the truck was only able to slow to 73 kilometres an hour in a 60-zone near Bluewater, the scene of an horrific fatal accident last week.

"I'm only a P plater, if I got caught speeding I would've lost points and possibly even my licence," she said.

"And if I do receive a fine in the mail, Blenners Transport is fully accountable and will be dealing with the fine."

Ms Niven, who was moving from Ingham to Townsville to start a new job, said the truck eventually overtook her with the driver flipping her the bird.

The ordeal continued in Townsville when she was forced to pull up alongside the truck at a set of traffic lights.

She said she did not pull directly level with the truck, sitting about two metres back because "the driver was obviously dangerous."

She said "sure enough" the driver opened his door and signalled her to drive closer as he verbally abused her.

The back of the truck after it had passed.

He closed the door then opened it, again signalling for her to come closer.

"But I didn't," she wrote, "I was too scared he was going to either drag me out the car and bash me or smash my windscreen and damage my car."

Ms Niven said that while the encounter was occurring, she missed a green light.

"He was still yelling and screaming then he took off when the light turned red."

She encouraged her friends and family to be aware of trucks because "I wouldn't like anyone to experience what happened to me and other drivers on the road yesterday."

"I know I'm definitely not the only person."

Images of the Blenners Transport truck supplied by Ingham teenager Dione Niven. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Tully-based company is understood to have about 190 trucks and 180 drivers.

Ms Niven said her enraged Ingham-based mother, Leanne Niven, had contacted the company today and had been told it was investigating.

Blenners have been contacted for comment.