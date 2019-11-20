Dash-cam catches deadly moment in wild Gympie car chase

NEAR MISS: A WILD police chase that started north of Gympie and wound its way through the city's inner streets before hitting the Bruce Highway is now headed towards the Sunshine Coast.

WATCH: Car chase in Gympie: A WILD police chase that started north of Gympie and wound its way through the city's inner streets before hitting the Bruce Highway is now headed towards the Sunshine Coast.

UPDATE 3PM: A MAN has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a wild chase along the Bruce Highway from Gympie before crashing into a truck at Sippy Downs.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man had been taken into custody after crashing into another car on the highway just north of Aussie World.

Witnesses reported to the Daily seeing the Holden Commodore speed south on the highway at 150km/h speeds with “no tyres”.

Footage from live news helicopters show police scouring the car for evidence as its contents are scattered over the road.

The car’s bonnet can be seen smashed underneath the truck it slammed in to.

The Sunshine Motorway is down to one lane as police investigate the scene. Drivers are reporting long delays from both directions on the highway.

EARLIER: A WILD police chase that started north of Gympie and wound its way through the city’s inner streets before hitting the Bruce Highway is now headed towards the Sunshine Coast.

Reports have been streaming in that police are pursuing the driver who is hurtling alon gthe highway at 150km/h with “no tyres”. Some reports say the vehicle has lost three of its tyres.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman did not confirm if police were involved in the chase, but said officers were “monitoring” the car.

Witnesses have reported the car has no tyres and is creating “sparks” on the tar as it flees south tof Gympie.

It was last spotted on the Bruce Highway past the Cooroy exit