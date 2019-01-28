Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NT Police arrested both drivers
NT Police arrested both drivers
Offbeat

Drunk drivers arrested driving same car within 30 minutes

by LAUREN ROBERTS
26th Jan 2019 12:30 PM

TWO drunk drivers have been arrested driving the same car within just 30 minutes of each other, say police.

Territory Duty Superintendent James O'Brien said the disappointing incident happened in Darwin overnight, and urged drivers to be careful on the roads.

"11pm last night police pulled over a Holden Commodore on East Point Road and a 34-year-old male driver driving over four times the legal limit was arrested," he said

"30 mins later, the same vehicle was pulled over in Fannie Bay and a 32-year-old woman was arrested for drinking after more than four times the legal limit."

In Central Australia, Sup O'Brien said police had arrested six drink drivers between 7am Friday and 6am Saturday.

"That's less than 24 hours," he said.

darwin drunk drivers northern territory police

Top Stories

    DEVASTATED: Gympie reacts to news of hospital closure

    premium_icon DEVASTATED: Gympie reacts to news of hospital closure

    News 'Devastating' and "crazy” - local residents come to grips with shocking news

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:54 AM
    This January could be Gympie's driest in 149 years

    premium_icon This January could be Gympie's driest in 149 years

    News BoM forecaster: "There is nothing on the horizon that will help us”

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:14 AM
    Three Oz Day weekend arrests and an unsolved crime in Gympie

    Three Oz Day weekend arrests and an unsolved crime in Gympie

    News Lump of concrete thrown through house under construction

    Gympie mates ink in fresh chapter with new tattoo business

    premium_icon Gympie mates ink in fresh chapter with new tattoo business

    News It's taken the duo more than a decade of hard work and dedication.