Guests are evacuated from the Darwin CBD hotel after it was evacuated when a guest found a note in her room stating there was a bomb in the building. Picture: SUpplied
News

Darwin CBD hotel evacuated after guest finds bomb threat note

JASMINE BURKE
by
9th Mar 2021 7:02 AM
A DARWIN hotel on Mitchell street has been evacuated after a guest found a note in her room claiming there was a bomb in the building

The hotel was evacuated and police from the Territory Response Group cleared the building at around 6.40pm on Monday.

No bomb was found and guests returned to their rooms.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131444.

 

 

    

 

