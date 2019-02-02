Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba and the Darling Downs is facing a teacher shortage crisis.
Toowoomba and the Darling Downs is facing a teacher shortage crisis.
Education

Darling Downs in midst of teacher shortage

Tobi Loftus
by
2nd Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT eight Darling Downs state schools returned this week with several key teaching positions yet to be filled.

According to analysis of the Queensland Government's SmartJobs website, the Downs and Maranoa region had one of the largest vacancy rates for teachers outside of far north Queensland.

All up 40 Queensland state schools started back this week missing essential staff like maths and science teachers.

Queensland Teachers' Union president Kevin Bates said for the past four years schools in the region had an "increasing level of difficulty getting teachers".

"There was one stage two years ago where Chinchilla has something in the order of a significant number of teachers below what they needed," Mr Bates said.

"Schools are beginning to struggle outside of the southeast corner, part of that is the employment pool that they'd draw from is drying up in the southeast corner as well."

Mr Bates said this was due to a number of reasons, including Baby Boomer teachers retiring and not enough students graduating with teaching degrees.

"All the way along we have been saying this isn't about pointing the finger, this is about saying we should be aware these are the warning sings (of a looming teacher shortage crisis) and if we don't act this will become a much broader problem," he said.

The Queensland Government currently offers a number of incentives to get graduate teachers out into regional areas, such as the Teaching College of Excellence program.

Education Minister Grace Grace told the Courier Mail the Government had committed to employing an additional 3700 teachers to cater for increased enrolments at the last election. She said more than 350 teachers had "jumped at the chance" to relocate to regional areas this year.

darling downs darling downs education queensland teachers union toowoomba education
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Council pre-selection squad given a 'leg up' if they run

    premium_icon Council pre-selection squad given a 'leg up' if they run

    News OPINION: Perhaps the more politically aggressive female readers would challenge the gender distribution of 17 males to 11 females.

    • 2nd Feb 2019 12:09 PM
    $6M BUILDER COLLAPSE: Ex-wife labels claims 'utter rubbish'

    premium_icon $6M BUILDER COLLAPSE: Ex-wife labels claims 'utter rubbish'

    News Mismanaged funds, insolvent trading flagged as cause for implosion.

    Gympie's favourite export, Lisa Millar wins hearts and minds

    Gympie's favourite export, Lisa Millar wins hearts and minds

    News 'Love you Lisa,' say the ABC viewers who have become her fans

    Gympie merger shores up $300 million in assets

    premium_icon Gympie merger shores up $300 million in assets

    News The credit union in Gympie has always been community based