Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

Dark Crystal prequel reveals new trailer

by Wenlei Ma
20th Jul 2019 11:59 AM

 

Before puppet master Jim Henson freaked out kids with Labyrinth, there was The Dark Crystal.

The 1982 fantasy cult classic will get the Netflix treatment next month when a prequel series lands, directed by The Incredible Hulk helmer Louis Leterrier.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance premiered the first episode to surprised and frenzied fans inside Hall H at San Diego Comic Con today.

But unless you were in the room, you'll have to wait until August 30. What you can watch now is the one-minute teaser trailer released today.

The trailer shows the series will adhere closely to the look and feel of the original movie.

The 10-episode series is set many years before the 1982 movie, on the planet of Thra, which has been corrupted by the evil Skeksis. A battle for the planet begins when three Gelfling discovers the truth behind the Skeksis's powers, flaming the fires of rebellion.

In addition to the trailer, the filmmakers also revealed a behind-the-scenes featurette that looks at how this production carried the legacy of Henson's renowned craftsmanship into the 21st century, coupling animatronic puppets with visual effects.

Lena Headey will voice warrior Maudra Fara
Lena Headey will voice warrior Maudra Fara


The Dark Crystal is beloved by swathes of people the world over, as evidenced by the huge slate of prominent names the sequel has roped in as voice talent.

The list includes Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Awkwafina, Sigourney Weaver, Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Alicia Vikander, Mark Strong, Jason Isaacs, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Keegan-Michael Key, Benedict Wong, Nathalie Emmanuel and Catriona Balfe.

See? We told you it was an impressive cast.


Henson died in 1990 but his daughter Lisa Henson has remained involved in The Jim Henson Company's projects and will serve as an executive producer on The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

More Stories

dark crystal editors picks prequel tv series

Top Stories

    Monster 'Dad' jailed for sickening child sex crimes

    premium_icon Monster 'Dad' jailed for sickening child sex crimes

    News His 21-month reign of terror began when she was just 13 years old.

    Historic Gympie scenes recreated 100 years apart

    premium_icon Historic Gympie scenes recreated 100 years apart

    News Gympie businesses told to grab visitor opporunities now

    How pending changes to Gympie's planning scheme affect you

    premium_icon How pending changes to Gympie's planning scheme affect you

    News Council plans to grow economy in proposed tweaks to town plan.

    Gympie man faces court after botched taxi driver robbery

    premium_icon Gympie man faces court after botched taxi driver robbery

    News The driver's response made the man and his co-accused flee the cab.