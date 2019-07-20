Dark Crystal prequel reveals new trailer

Before puppet master Jim Henson freaked out kids with Labyrinth, there was The Dark Crystal.

The 1982 fantasy cult classic will get the Netflix treatment next month when a prequel series lands, directed by The Incredible Hulk helmer Louis Leterrier.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance premiered the first episode to surprised and frenzied fans inside Hall H at San Diego Comic Con today.

But unless you were in the room, you'll have to wait until August 30. What you can watch now is the one-minute teaser trailer released today.

The trailer shows the series will adhere closely to the look and feel of the original movie.

The 10-episode series is set many years before the 1982 movie, on the planet of Thra, which has been corrupted by the evil Skeksis. A battle for the planet begins when three Gelfling discovers the truth behind the Skeksis's powers, flaming the fires of rebellion.

In addition to the trailer, the filmmakers also revealed a behind-the-scenes featurette that looks at how this production carried the legacy of Henson's renowned craftsmanship into the 21st century, coupling animatronic puppets with visual effects.

Lena Headey will voice warrior Maudra Fara



The Dark Crystal is beloved by swathes of people the world over, as evidenced by the huge slate of prominent names the sequel has roped in as voice talent.

The list includes Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Awkwafina, Sigourney Weaver, Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Alicia Vikander, Mark Strong, Jason Isaacs, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Keegan-Michael Key, Benedict Wong, Nathalie Emmanuel and Catriona Balfe.

See? We told you it was an impressive cast.

Watch Mark Hamill slip into character and reveal his creepy voice for “The Scientist” on Netflix's #DarkCrystal #SDCC https://t.co/7WwZ21VH7p pic.twitter.com/6F4FhLnqZD — Variety (@Variety) July 19, 2019



Henson died in 1990 but his daughter Lisa Henson has remained involved in The Jim Henson Company's projects and will serve as an executive producer on The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.