Dan’s ‘get on beers’ remix hits top 20

A dancefloor banger featuring Dan Andrews' famous "get on the beers" line has hit the top 20 songs in the country.

The 'Get on the Beers (featuring Dan Andrews)' remix by artist Mashd N Kutcher reached number 17 on the Australian iTunes charts on Wednesday and now sits at number 22.

The remix has only been on the Australian songs charts for five days after it was released on Monday in celebration of Victorians being able to get back on the beers.

The four-word phrase was made famous by the Victorian Premier in March when he used it while announcing that pubs and restaurants would close as the state shut down due to its first coronavirus wave.

The line "get on the beers" has since been used by Victorians as a measure to signify the state's reopening level and even made an appearance as a dancefloor beat at a Western Australian music festival.

When announcing on Monday that Melbourne pubs, restaurants and cafes would be allowed to reopen after Victoria's second wave, the first question Mr Andrews was asked was if Melburnians could "get on the beers".

"Can I confirm you are saying we can finally get on the beers?" a reporter asked.

"I don't know that I'll be drinking a beer tonight," Mr Andrews said. "I might go a little higher up the shelf."

He then posted a photo to social media of two glasses of Melbourne made Starward whisky just hours after removing the city's lockdown and allowing businesses to reopen.

That post has since divided opinion among the Premier's supporters and those who thought it was insensitive to those who had lost loved ones during the second wave.

The initial use of the now famous viral phrase appeared to be an attempt by Mr Andrews to relate to voters and get them to abide by restrictions early on in the pandemic.

"You won't be able to go to the pub because the pub is shut," he said on March 22.

"That doesn't mean you can have all your mates around to (your) home and get on the beers, that's not appropriate."

Pubs and restaurants across the city have been booked out for up to two weeks since the restrictions were eased on Tuesday night.

