Dann hoping for first place at PGA

GOLF: It was not an ideal result at the Australian Open last weekend for Charlie Dann but he is turning his focus towards the AustralAsian PGA qualifying school next month.

As Dann turns pro at the end of the year, he is eyeing a win at the PGA.

"There are two stages of the tournament and what position you finish determines the level of golf I play as a pro next year,” he said.

"If, for example, you come 50th then you can only enter into half the tournaments.

"I want to win so I can play every single event that the Australian golf tour has to offer.”

Despite not making the cut, there were plenty of memorable moments.

"I had a poor start. The first two holes weren't good and I was on the back foot early but as the conditions got tougher, the better I played,” he said.

"I didn't make that cut which was not ideal but it was a very cool experience.

"It was nice to have my family there and having the audience clapping for your shots was exciting.”

The biggest learning curve for Dann was no matter your intentions you can have a bad day.

"My game does not feel far from where I need to be and I felt like I belonged there. In golf, if you don't play well you are still learning things every time.”

The first stage of the qualifying school will be December 5-7 at Noosa Springs Golf Club and the final stage on December 12-15 at Moonah Links Golf Course in Melbourne.