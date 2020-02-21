Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE TEE: Charlie Dann is set to compete at the Queensland Open on his home course at Pelican Waters, from Thursday. Picture: PGA of Australia
ON THE TEE: Charlie Dann is set to compete at the Queensland Open on his home course at Pelican Waters, from Thursday. Picture: PGA of Australia
Golf

Dann holds high hopes at home course for Qld Open

Steele Taylor
20th Feb 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLF: In-form Pelican Waters professional Charlie Dann expects to give the Queensland Open a serious jolt on his home course this week.

The 27-year-old, who is coming off the back of a top-10 finish at the Queensland PGA Championship last weekend, knows the layout better than most and he's determined to make the most of that.

"It's a very unique course," he said.

"It's got the Queensland grain, which might be a bit tricky for some people to manage chipping around the greens and reading putts so I've definitely got that as an advantage.

"And I know a few little tricks around the course. I think my game plan is good around here. I've learned that during the last four or so years I've been a member."

Dann has confidence after his efforts at Toowoomba last weekend and he's determined to press for victory this time around.

"My short game has been pretty good of late," he said.

"I had a decent showing there (at Toowoomba) and this week is just a weird week where my expectations are probably a lot higher and I've got to manage that.

"It's all about putting the ball into play and blocking out everything else and just playing my own golf."

Dann does not have full status on the Australasian tour,

"My main goal is to win (this weekend) so I can play the New Zealand Open next week," he said.

"I'll give it my best shot and I feel like I can go pretty well."

He's playing well after tweaking his technique.

"Last year was a good learning experience for me in my first year as a pro, playing in China and in Australia."

"I've had a few little back issues and I've just changed little parts of my swing from October until now. I'm hitting different shots and it's much better on my body. I can train as much as I want now without being sore and worried about injury.

"There's little things I have been doing during the last five months for long-term gain that are slowly paying off now."

While Dann played in China last year his status there this year is in somewhat of limbo, given the PGA Tour Series-China has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Not having a job in China means I need to play better in Australia," he said.

Fellow Sunshine Coaster Shae Wools-Cobb believed Dann would be a contender this weekend.

"He spends his whole life at Pelican Waters so he should be able to give it a good crack," he said.

"There's a few (local) amateurs like Chris Crabtree and Dylan Gardner who also spend a lot of time there so, so it will be interesting to see how they go."

charlie dann pelican waters golf club queensland open
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie Gladiators ready to make their mark in FFA Cup

        premium_icon Gympie Gladiators ready to make their mark in FFA Cup

        News ‘We have had the best pre-season training we have had since I started in 2018’

        Fishing improves as Gympie region waterways get needed top up

        premium_icon Fishing improves as Gympie region waterways get needed top...

        News The creek mouth has been fishing well for large flathead on the run-out tide.

        Latest audit adds more fuel to council critics’ fire

        premium_icon Latest audit adds more fuel to council critics’ fire

        News You can’t blame the Gympie community for growing scepticism following latest...

        Mayor: Team Curran claims are ‘absolute malarky’

        premium_icon Mayor: Team Curran claims are ‘absolute malarky’

        News Mayor denies claim of voting bloc, but says some teams do exist within Gympie...