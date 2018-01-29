Menu
Dangerous weekend for 8 youngsters rescued in 8 missions

LifeFlight airlifted a young male who suffered an unknown marine sting on Fraser Island on the weekend.
EIGHT children were rescued in eight different lifesaving missions over the Australia day long weekend including car crashes, run ins with dangerous wildlife and a balcony fall.

On Saturday a male toddler that suffered a serious head injury in a car crash was flown from Nambour to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital with a paediatric intensive care team. He was in a stable condition.

The crew was then re-tasked to Hervey Bay Hospital Saturday afternoon to airlift a young child to Brisbane who had fallen from a balcony and suffered internal injuries as well as a broken arm.

A toddler who suffered a serious head injury in a car crash was flown from Nambour to Brisbane on Saturday.
A young male who suffered an unknown marine sting, thought to be on Fraser Island, was airlifted along with his father to the Bundaberg Base Hospital in a stable condition.

A young teenager, who was involved in an off road car crash north west of Gympie was stabilised at the scene of the crash before being airlifted to the Sunshine Coast in a stable condition.

Lifeflight was was tasked to Chinchilla to airlift a young boy who had been bitten by a snake to Toowoomba Hospital.

Topics:  accident children emergency gympie gympie crashes lifeflight serious snake bite

Gympie Times
