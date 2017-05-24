Dangerous trees get the chop in Gympie's Memorial Park

THE CHOP: Some of Gympie's Memorial Park trees need surgery or removal, councillors have been told.

EVEN on sacred ground, Gympie's CBD trees must meet safety requirements.

And in Memorial Park, a commemoration site and also a busy and important part of Gympie's contemporary life, the trees are about to face some life and death questions.

Some will need surgery. Others will get the chop, Gympie Regional councillors were told yesterday.

Councillors were told at their regular open "workshop” session that tree management was a continuing issue, with "ongoing tree work to assess their health and vigour”.

"A number of trees face assessments of their condition and their life expectancy,” councillors were told, "from pruning to removal.”

"It is a well-used park,” a staff report said, adding that health and safety concerns needed to be managed in line with heritage assessment.

"Any removals will be made in line with the park's historic integrity.”

The workshop meeting was told three trees need to be removed, one of three silky oaks near the fernery, a jacaranda near the south-east corner and a third tree next to it.

"But the intention is to retain as many trees as possible,” the report said.