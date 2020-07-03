‘Dangerous’: Star slams racy Netflix hit

Singer Duffy has hit out at Netflix's controversial film 365 Days for "glamorising sex trafficking" following her own horrific rape ordeal.

The 36-year-old singer penned a powerful statement to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, urging the streaming service to think about its actions.

365 Days - also known by its original name 365 DNI on the streaming platform - is a Polish erotic romantic drama based on Blanka Lipinska's novel of the same name.

It follows the story of Laura Biel, a successful sales director at a luxury hotel in Poland.

Trying to save her failing marriage, Laura plans a birthday trip to Sicily, but all does not go to plan when she is kidnapped by Massimo Torricelli and kept captive in his villa.

Massimo then gives Laura the ultimate task - she must fall in love with him within 365 days. The film became a cult Netflix hit in recent weeks with viewers shocked by the explicit sex scenes - but also caused controversy about whether it was glamorizing kidnapping and sex trafficking.

Viewers have been shocked by the graphic content in the Polish film.

The subject matter is no doubt a difficult one for the Welsh singer, who broke her 10-year silence earlier this year to reveal she had been kidnapped, raped and held for four weeks in brutal captivity.

Sharing her concerns, Duffy wrote: "365 Days glamorizes the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape. This should not be anyone's idea of entertainment, nor should it be described as such, or be commercialised in this manner.

"I write these words (ones I cannot believe I am writing in 2020, with so much hope and progress gained in recent years), as an estimated 25 million people are currently trafficked around the world, not to mention the untold amounts of people uncounted.

"It grieves me that Netflix provides a platform for such 'cinema', that eroticises kidnapping and distorts sexual violence and trafficking as a 'sexy' movie.

Singer Duffy recently explained the heartbreaking reason for her absence from the public eye.

"I just can't imagine how Netflix could overlook how careless, insensitive and dangerous this is."

She later went on to say she felt compelled to speak out and urged Netflix, "to producing and broadcasting content that portrays the truth of the harsh and desperate reality of what 365 Days has sought to turn into a work of casual entertainment".

The singer concluded the lengthy statement, saying: "When we know better, let us do better."

In February, Duffy bravely opened up about being drugged and raped.

Then in April, the singer then revealed exactly what had happened .

Many viewers had criticised the film for glamorising kidnapping and sexual violence. Picture: Netflix

Duffy published in detail about the devastating experience on her website duffywords.com, where she said she was suicidal after her horrific rape ordeal that lasted four weeks.

She feared for her life when she was abducted as she celebrated her birthday at a restaurant and taken to a foreign country.

After her ordeal, Duffy became a recluse and said she struggled to speak to anyone about what had happened to her.

But as the months wore on, Duffy turned to professional help as she grew increasingly suicidal.

She said: "Without her I may not have made it through. I was high risk of suicide in the aftermath."

