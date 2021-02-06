Dangerous sexual predator sent back out on our streets

A dangerous repeat child sex offender, who stalked and propositioned a boy in a shopping centre, has been released from jail.

A dangerous repeat child sex offender who stalked a boy, 15, at a shopping centre, offering him money in exchange for sexual favours, has been released back into the community.

The scared boy, who had been watched and followed by Scott Darrin Falkingham for 40 minutes, desperately sent a text message to friends, calling for help.

Falkingham was under a 10-year supervision order with conditions under the Dangerous Prisoners (Sexual Offenders) Act at the time, after his release from jail in 2015.

On Friday, Falkingham, 50, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted indecent treatment of a child under 16 and was sentenced to two years' jail, immediately suspended, but operational for four years.

Brisbane District Court Judge Michael Burnett also ordered he be on probation for two years, saying it was the best way to ensure he would be supervised on his release from jail.

"You are a danger to the community because of your sexual predilection,'' Judge Burnett said.

Just before 1pm on January 22, last year, Falkingham approached the boy outside Coles supermarket in Forest Lake shopping centre, asking an innocent question, Brisbane District Court heard.

Crown prosecutor Sandra Cupina said he then kept an eye on the boy, even following him when he went to a McDonald's restaurant 40 minutes later.

When the boy was walking alone towards the shopping centre exit Falkingham asked him if his name was Sean.

Judge Burnett said it was a "come on" question by Falkingham, who then told the boy Sean was a person who would do anything for money.

He asked the boy if he needed money and the boy declined, but when Falkingham asked his age the boy "somewhat foolishly'', told him he was 15, the judge said.

Falkingham then told the boy some people earned extra money by "giving head" in bathrooms and told him he could also earn extra money if he gave him a peek of his penis.

The frightened boy refused and texted friends: "Help. Pick me up now. Trying to take me. Please help."

Falkingham continued to proposition the boy, asking him if he had ever sucked on a penis and if he wanted to, Crown prosecutor Sandra Cupina said.

The boy escaped into a McDonalds restaurant, telling the manager what had happened.

Two police later were injured by Falkingham while he was resisting arrest and he pleaded guilty to two counts of serious assault of a police officer.

Judge Burnett said Falkingham had watched the boy for almost an hour, "while he was alone and vulnerable''.

He had persisted in engaging with the boy, despite his disinterest and fear.

Before his arrest last year, Falkingham had for five years been living at the Wacol precinct, just outside a jail, in housing for sex offenders and paedophiles controlled by Corrective Services.

The court heard while he had been under the sex offender supervision order Falkingham had been given written warnings for 29 contraventions of conditions.

He had approached a child, been in the company of another boy, 13, and had gone within 100 metres of a school.

Falkingham has served jail terms in NSW and Queensland for sexual assaults of boys, aged between 12 and 16.

One Queensland offence involved him offering a boy a carton of cigarettes in exchange for sexual favours and in 2012 he was jailed for two and a half years for indecent treatment of a boy under his care.

