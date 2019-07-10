Dangerous rural road will get graded this week

THE Transport Department said yesterday it would grade Brooweena-Woolooga Rd this week. The statement was in response to an article regarding the state of Woolooga Biggenden Rd.

Rural road so dangerous, trucks aren't allowed on it anymore

"Grading of Brooweena-Woolooga Rd was completed in March this year and will be carried out again at the end of the week, weather permitting. We regularly inspect the road and maintain it as required,” the DTMR said.

Brooweena resident Barbara Logan despairs at the condition of the Woolooga - Biggenden Rd.

"Exceptional wet or dry weather can cause unsealed roads to deteriorate faster. Any future sealing of Brooweena-Woolooga Rd would be assessed against competing state-wide priorities. TMR is responsible for maintaining and upgrading more than 33,000km of roads on the state-controlled network.”

Local resident Barbara Logan was also contacted by Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington's office which made inquiries and received a similar response. "Recently (Mrs Frecklington) also drove the road on a visit to the area and we also inspected Running Creek Bridge, which is in desperate need of upgrade as well. Please be assured we'll keep pushing for funding for the road so we can improve safety for our residents.”