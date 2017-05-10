Truckies put brakes on dangerous driver's idiocy

A driver has been charged with driving without due care and attention after a perilous trip up the highway to Gympie.

GYMPIE police have described a man who reportedly came close to crashing into numerous trucks on the Bruce Hwy last night as 'an accident waiting to happen.'

Phone calls flowed in from truckies just after midnight reporting an early model white Commodore driving dangerously close to trucks in both lanes as it hurtled north towards Gympie from Forest Glen.

At Black Mountain one driver described the car as 'flying past and almost running into a truck' at 12.08am while at least three others reports detailed the driver's dice with big movers.

At Cooroy and Federal witnesses reported the car nearly side-swiping trucks in both northbound lanes as it tried to overtake, one forced to take extreme evasive action to avoid crashing.

The perilous ride ended when the car got closer to Gympie where it turned straight across the highway in front a semi-trailer into the Gold Nugget service station.

It was said to have hit a wall and bounced off damaging two tyres.

Gympie's Sergeant Andrew Holding said when police arrived at the scene the driver, a Tin Can Bay man, told police the reason for his driving was tiredness.

He said the driver did not test positive to drink or drug driving.

He was charged with driving without due car and attention and given a notice to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court.

"Driving like that not only endangers the driver but endangers the lives of the other road users," Sgt Holding said.

"If people feel tired it's required by law to pull over and rest."

Sgt Holding said police were considering placing other charges.