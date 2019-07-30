Dangerous Gympie driver re-offended on parole release date

A MOTHAR Mountain man who went to jail for perjury and dangerously operating a motor vehicle began reoffending on the very same day he was given parole last year.

A MOTHAR Mountain man who went to jail for perjury and dangerously operating a motor vehicle began reoffending on the very same day he was given parole last year. Brett Wortman

A MOTHAR Mountain man who went to jail for perjury and dangerously operating a motor vehicle began reoffending on the very same day he was given parole last year.

Joseph George Leis, 22, appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court via videolink yesterday to enter guilty pleas to 16 charges - spanning from his parole release date, March 18 last year, and May 10 last year, when he evaded police and dangerously operated a car on the Bruce Highway at Glanmire.

LATEST GYMPIE CRIME STORIES HERE

The court heard that on the day of his parole release, Leis was found to be in possession of a pipe that could be used to smoke dangerous drugs.

Over the next three days he was caught driving an unregistered car, which carried another car's number plates, three times while on a disqualified licence, through CCTV footage at the Mothar Mountain property where he was staying.

He was also caught with a water pipe and other drug-related property in that time.

Leis had received parole on March 18 last year in Gympie District Court on the charges of perjury and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle for which he received concurrent sentences of two years and 18 months respectively.

The sitting judge in those matters noted Leis had served 497 days in pre-sentence custody and granted him immediate parole, which he breached immediately when found in possession of the pipe.

Leis attended parole obligations, returning a positive drug test the first time and clean tests on multiple occasions after that.

Then, on May 10 last year, he evaded police, driving away from them "in a dangerous manner while disqualified”, the court heard.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Leis had "paid no attention whatsoever to the orders of the court”, or police on the day they tried to pull him over.

He noted Leis's time already served, as well as his youth and struggles with drugs, but ultimately ruled more jail time was the only suitable option given his immediate re-offending.

Mr Callaghan noted two more days Leis had spent in custody, subtracting them from a cumulative six-month jail term to be added on to his initial release date of November 5 this year.

Leis' new release date is March 3 next year, with parole eligibility from October 27. His licence was also suspended until September 15, 2022.