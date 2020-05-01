Menu
DANGEROUS: A Cooloola Cove man has been placed on probation and banned from driving after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.
News

Dangerous driving: Cooloola man on probation

Arthur Gorrie
1st May 2020 11:55 AM
A COOLOOLA COVE man has been placed on probation and disqualified from driving after pleading guilty to a dangerous driving charge in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

Daryl Robert Daniels, 43, of Cooloola Cove, also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police when required, with both offences committed on May 2.

He will serve 12 months probation and was disqualified for nine months for the dangerous driving and convicted but not further punished for failing to stop, with the convictions recorded.

