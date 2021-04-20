Dangerous driver targeted an off duty cop on Bruce Highway

A Nambour teenager has been described as having a “brain explosion” when he blocked an off-duty police officer from overtaking him on the highway near Gympie.

The police officer was travelling southbound on the Bruce Highway at Federal when Soul Rebel Nixon-Harradine, 18, was driving 10km/h below the speed limit.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said the police officer tried to overtake Nixon-Harradine, but as the officer moved into the right lane and came up beside the vehicle, Nixon-Harradine sped up and swerved towards his car.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

“The witness has then pulled in behind the vehicle, the vehicle has then braked twice, causing the witness to slow down,” Sergeant Campbell said.

“The witness has then followed the vehicle for at least 5km and has again attempted to overtake the vehicle as it was struggling below the speed limit.

“The vehicle has again sped up and would not let the witness overtake.”

Nixon-Harradine then sped away from the vehicle before putting the brakes on hard.

The off-duty officer contacted 000 and stayed on the phone until police stopped Nixon-Harradine’s car.

WIN NOW: Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

“(The defendant) stated the witness and other vehicles were blocking him in and he was slowing down but was not speeding,” Sgt Campbell said.

Nixon-Harradine, who lives with his sister in Nambour and studies youth work at TAFE, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

“He is in receipt of a youth allowance,” solicitor Leanne McIntosh said.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said the teenager’s actions were “silly” and “dangerous”.

“You just had a brain explosion on this day by the sounds of it,” Mr Fowler said.

Nixon-Harradine was fined $800 and banned from driving for six months.

No conviction was recorded.