Steven Francis Burford's future remains in question after he recklessly drove through the streets of Proserpine.
Crime

Dangerous driver leaves Proserpine court in handcuffs

Shannen McDonald
by
4th Nov 2019 5:37 PM | Updated: 5th Nov 2019 4:01 AM
AN UNLICENSED dangerous driver who was hooning around the streets of Proserpine will spend a few nights in police custody before learning his sentence.

Police were called by onlookers who witnessed the 36-year-old man's reckless driving, as he did burnouts and swerved along the streets of the town on September 11.

Police Prosecutor Emma Myors said Steven Francis Burford, of Proserpine, was also driving in the dark without his lights on in an unregistered car, which had blown-out a rear tyre and a smashed rear window.

Burford pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to a total of six charges including dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving a defected car.

Magistrate James Morton was at a loss when sentencing the hoon this morning, who lost his licence by court order in July.

"I have to ask, why did he get in the car and go do burnouts?" Mr Morton said.

"I'm considering sending him to jail."

Burford, who also has a history of drug-related charges, was subsequently handcuffed and taken into custody to reappear in court on Friday.

Solicitor Ali Ladd told the court Burford was planning to return to South Australia to be with his partner and step-children.

Seeking a fine, Mrs Ladd said Burford had since donated his car to a Whitsunday organisation to remove the 'temptation' of something similar occurring again.

"He has no adequate excuse for his behaviour - he was letting off a bit of steam," she said.

"Irrespective of the danger he caused there was no collision with another car and no injuries."

Burford will reappear in the Proserpine court on Friday to hear his verdict.

Whitsunday Times

